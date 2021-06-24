Throwback Thursday in Tipperary - who can you remember from the summer of 1980?

Throwback Thursday this week is from July 5, 1980, all of 41 years ago now.



One of the images (above) that we carried on our front page that week was from Kilsheelan where two sets of twins received their first Holy Communion at Gambonsfield Church. They were Niall and Carol Collum, and Evelyn and Josephine O’Driscoll.



Pupils of Fifth Class in the Presentation Convent in Carrick-on-Suir were captured by photographer Tom Grace displaying some of the beautiful embroidery and crochet work they had produced during the school year.



Photo shows members of the Crehana Boxing Club in Carrick-on-Suir who took part in a sponsored walk from Carrick-on-Suir to Waterford on Saturday, June 28, 1980 in aid of club funds. Included are Jim, John and Paddy Smith, Sean O’Dwyer, Noel and Brian Butler, Jimmy Hannon, Jim Drohan, Jack Lawlor and Tom Brett. Photo: Tom Grace.



Young students from the Nano Nagle School in Fethard who won awards in the Texaco National Children’s Art Competition in June 1980. Photo: J.P. Kenny



This photograph were taken by photographer Pat Cashin at a Clonmel Schoolboys AFC Presentation evening in June 1980.

Back row: Cristóir McGrath, Dermot Power, Anthony Whelan, John Keyes, Brian Burke.

Front row: Colm Condon, Barry Condon, Martin Whelan.

Back row: Padraig Quigley, D. Fitzpatrick, The Dermot O’Shea, Niall Hogan.

Front row: David Gerrard, A. Mulroy, Kevin Harte and Super Goalkeeper Philly Ryan.