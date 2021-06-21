Open Week is resurrected at Clonmel - you might meet the golfer who's almost unbeatable at the moment

Open Week is back at Clonmel

The resurrected "Open Week" is a great way to invite your friends, relatives, etc., up for a game for small money in Clonmel Golf Club to see for themselves how good the course is. The week is kindly sponsored by JP Wynne & Associates, John Kennedy Motors and Coolmore.

The Wynne & Associates Singles tees off the week on Thursday and Friday, July 1 and 2.

The Wynne & Associates Four-Ball is on Saturday and Sunday, July 3 and 4.

The John Kennedy Motors Singles Blues and Greens on Monday 5, Tuesday 6 & Wednesday 7, This format is a Multi tee option! Where You Choose which Tee you wish to play from 'Blue' is if you feel your game is in good shape and 'Green' if you just want to saunter around and enjoy the course and views.

Just nominate your tee colour preference on your card and let the computer work out the differentials. Totally your choice!

On Thursday and Friday we have "The Coolmore" aggregated FourBall. This is where you and your partners two scores count on each hole.

The week wraps up with "The Coolmore" Champagne Scramble Teams of four and only two scores to count on each hole.

“The Moyle Rovers Man” is unbeatable this weather!

"The Nire Valley’s" Tom Crotty (14) and "The Moyle Rovers Man" Donal Foley (16) teamed up for a fantastic 12 Up. Donal is in top form lately it seems Donal is able to win with just about anyone this weather.

John Bolger (21) And Donal (Dansie) Ryan (10) took second place with a whopping 12 up also. Pat Quinlan and Michael McSweeney came in 3rd with a very good 11 up.