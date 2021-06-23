Newcastle Muintir na Tíre faces shortfall

Newcastle Muintir na Tíre Community Council were awarded funding from the Department of Rural & Community Development under the Town & Village Renewal Scheme.
A shortfall of 20% had to be made up and €35,000 was successfully raised by the local community during the COVID pandemic.
However, due to the delay the project had to be re-tendered. Speaking in the Dáil on the issue, independent TD Mattie McGrath has highlighted the fact that the price of building materials has risen substantially, and as a result the Community are now worried the price will come back 30-40% higher than it was initially.
The Newcastle deputy has called on the government to support these communities and increase funding to them.

