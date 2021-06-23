Two Clonmel schools included in Safe Routes to School programme

Senator Garret Ahearn has confirmed that Gaelscoil Chluain Meala and Loreto Secondary School have been selected for inclusion in the first round of the Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Programme to support walking and cycling infrastructure for primary and post-primary schools. The scheme was announced in March of this year, with 932 schools (representing almost one in four schools in the state) expressing interest)
"The schools selected were assessed against a range of criteria including school type, location and the school’s commitment to sustainable travel.
Schools that have applied this year and who have not been included in the first round of funding will not be required to reapply as they will come into the programme on a rolling basis. There will be no additional call for schools to join the SRTS programme at this time," he said
