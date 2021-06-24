'We will have to learn to live with Covid-19' says Tipperary-based doctor

Young people need their freedom, says Dr John Downey

Dr Downey

All sports events and activities should resume a lot faster than the government intends, says Dr John Downey

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

Despite the gradual lifting of lockdown restrictions, all sports events and activities should resume a lot faster than the government intends.
That’s according to Dr John Downey, the course doctor at Powerstown Park racecourse in Clonmel.
“The powers that be, who unfortunately are being led by NPHET (National Public Health Emergency Team), should modify their attitude and learn that we will have to live with Covid,” he has stated.
Speaking at the recent horse racing meeting in Clonmel, he was pleased that owners had been allowed to return to the racecourses.

Above: Dr Gillian Burke and Dr John Downey on duty at Clonmel Races, with the Order of Malta volunteers Jason Capon, Dick Hennessy, Ann Roles, Joe O’Donoghue, Liam Morris and Clodagh Blake

However he said that more spectators should now be permitted to attend sporting events, including horse racing.
“Where else could you be more healthy than out in the open air,” he said.
“The most vulnerable people in society have already been vaccinated.
“Young people in particular, who are full of vitality and energy, need to be able to start enjoying themselves again.”
Dr Downey, who is based in Ballyneale, near Carrick-on-Suir, was also very critical of the decision to stop point-to-point meetings earlier this year, saying that you couldn’t have anything healthier than those meetings.
As racing continued behind closed doors, he said it was “a massive change” not to have any racegoers present and it created “a surreal atmosphere” at Powerstown Park
However it was business as usual for the course doctor, who travels the track in an ambulance behind the runners in each race, tending to any injured jockeys.
Race meetings are also attended by members of the Order of Malta, the voluntary ambulance and first aid organisation, whom Dr Downey described as “a fantastic bunch.”

Tipperary-based trainer Aidan O'Brien wins his third French Classic of the season

Joan of Arc provides Ballydoyle trainer with first French Oaks winner

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie