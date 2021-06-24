LATEST: Tipp gardaí charge man over false imprisonment of woman at a house in Clonmel

File photo
Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to a false imprisonment incident in Clonmel on April 18, 2021.
As part of an investigation into the alleged false imprisonment of a woman at a house in the town of Clonmel, gardaí arrested a man, aged in his 40s, on June 22, 2021.
He was detained at Clonmel Garda Station and was later charged. He is due to appear before Cashel District Court this morning (Thursday) at 10.30am.
The man is also charged in connection with producing a weapon capable of inflicting serious injury during a dispute at an address in Clonmel in December 2020.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.