When Clonmel bid for the National Fleadh Cheoil for the first time

Our lead front page story on July 13, 1991, told of a bid by Powerstown/Lisronagh Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Eireann to bring the All-Ireland Fleadh Cheoil to Clonmel. If successful it was expected that the three-day event would bring a £7.5 million bonanza to the town. Heavily involved in the efforts to win the bid for Clonmel were local CCE members John Hartigan and Des Delahunty.

Their efforts were to prove successful and the town staged the event for three years running, 1992 to 1994.



On the same front page we carried a story about a local businessman, Noel McNamara of Mack Cleaners in Parnell Street, who was in talks at the time with Clonmel Corporation seeking permission to knock a wall at the back of his premises so that he could install new machinery. Without the go-ahead, he claimed the 22 jobs his business provided would be in danger.



The front page picture taken at the drawn Munster hurling final in Cork was of Nicky English kicking a late “point” for Tipp that was flagged wide. It would have given Tipp victory - but the story ended well when Tipp would win the All-Ireland later in September.



There was tragedy also with the death of Mrs Kitty McGrath, Kilsheelan following a car accident at Clonmel. Her husband John and the driver of the other car, Eddie Phelan, Mullinarinka House, Clonmel, were both injured.