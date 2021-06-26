Driving ban imposed on Tipperary man for drink driving after receiving bad news

A 63-year-old former publican received a two year driving ban and €400 fine at Cashel District Court for driving over the excess alcohol limit.
Judge John O’Leary also endorsed the licence of Philip Taylor of Thurlesbeg, Boherlahan, who pleaded guilty at the court to drink driving at Thurlesbeg, Cashel on May 3 last year.
Sgt Carol O’Leary told the court Garda Diarmaid Moriarty saw a vehicle briefly cross over the continuous white line at Thurlesbeg at 6.30pm on this date. He arrested the driver, Philip Taylor, on suspicion of drink driving and a blood sample he provided at Cahir Garda Station showed he was over the limit.
Mr Taylor had 13 previous convictions including two for drink driving dating from 2004 and 2005.
Defence solicitor Colin Morrissey said Mr Taylor had a history of alcohol difficulties, which was borne out by some of his previous convictions.
In relation to this offence, he explained his client spent a long period off alcohol but unfortunately he got bad news about a friend’s well being, consumed some alcohol and was intercepted by the gardaí. Mr Morrissey added that Mr Taylor was retired and received an invalidity pension.
Mr Taylor told the court he cared for his son, who has a disability.
Judge O'Leary agreed to Mr Morrissey’s application to postpone the implementation of the driving licence disqualification until December 1 to allow Mr Taylor get his affairs in order.
