Heartbreak in Tipperary village with three deaths in a week

The Mullinahone community has been stunned by three deaths in the past week.

Jeddy Walsh

Sad Week in Mullinahone
The past weekend has been a very sad one in the Mullinahone area as news broke in the village of the deaths of three ladies associated with the area.
First came news of the death in Rolestown, Dublin of Ita Tobin (nee O’Brien), the wife of John Tobin formerly Gurteen. To John and his family we send our condolences as Ita was interred in Rolestown on Monday.
Saturday brought the shocking news of the sudden and unexpected death of Christa McCann in her early 40’s formerly of Ballycullen. Christa leaves two young children Mia and Charlie and their father Patrick Holden, her heartbroken parents Sonia and Neil, brothers Niall, Paul and Mark as well as other relatives and friends. Funeral details are still awaited. Condolences to Christa’s extended family and friends.

LATE RITA WALSH, BALLINREE


On Saturday the equally shocking news broke of the unexpected and sad death of Catriona Tracey, Briersfield Poulacapple. Catriona was pre deceased by her loving father Tom who died in a work accident a number of years ago. She is survived by her broken hearted mother, Joan and her loving children Aaron, Even and Treya as well as her partner, John, brother James, uncles, aunts, relatives, neighbours and friends. We send them all our condolences. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

