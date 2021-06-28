Grounds of Swiss Cottage in Cahir now open to the public

Swiss Cottage and Cahir Castle are now reopen for visitors

Swiss Cottage, Cahir

Cllr Mairin McGrath has welcomed the reopening of the grounds of the Swiss Cottage in Cahir for the summer season.

"Delighted to say the grounds of Swiss Cottage are now open to the public. Access is by the river path. The cottage itself will remain closed, access only to the garden. Limited numbers allowed on site and social distancing must be adhered to. Please be aware there are no toilets available in the park. There is free admission to the site, opening hours are 10am - 5pm, last admission 4.30pm," said Cllr McGrath

