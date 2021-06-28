Now is a good time to visit the Vee outside Clogheen - Tipperary Tourism

Tipperary Tourism are advising people that now is a good time to visit the Vee outside Clogheen to see it at its very best.
Tipperary Tourism - "Located close to the village of Clogheen, the Vee Drive is one of the most scenic in Ireland, revealing one incredible view after another as you navigate its twists and turns over the Knockmealdown mountains. It’s particularly spectacular from late May to early June when the valley bursts into colour with blooming Rhododendrons.
The route, which gets its name from the dramatic hairpin bend along the road, rises to almost 2,000ft above sea level and there are numerous opportunities to pull in along the way and appreciate the breathtaking views.
Pack a picnic and enjoy lunch overlooking Bay Lough or take the short walk down to the lakeshore and enjoy a close-up look at its beauty. There are also plenty of longer hikes in the area and the Rhododendron Walking Festival is one to watch out for next year."
