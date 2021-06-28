Now is a good time to visit the Vee outside Clogheen - Tipperary Tourism

Great upset caused by removal of hand painted stones from popular walking routes in Clogheen area

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Tipperary Tourism are advising people that now is a good time to visit the Vee outside Clogheen to see it at its very best.

Tipperary Tourism - "Located close to the village of Clogheen, the Vee Drive is one of the most scenic in Ireland, revealing one incredible view after another as you navigate its twists and turns over the Knockmealdown mountains. It’s particularly spectacular from late May to early June when the valley bursts into colour with blooming Rhododendrons.
The route, which gets its name from the dramatic hairpin bend along the road, rises to almost 2,000ft above sea level and there are numerous opportunities to pull in along the way and appreciate the breathtaking views.
Pack a picnic and enjoy lunch overlooking Bay Lough or take the short walk down to the lakeshore and enjoy a close-up look at its beauty. There are also plenty of longer hikes in the area and the Rhododendron Walking Festival is one to watch out for next year." 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie