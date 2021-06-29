'Sound Town' win on Today FM for one buzzing Tipperary village

File photo
TODAY FM – SOUND TOWN COMPETITION
New Inn village is this month’s winner after Rockwell Rovers LGFA entered “Sound Town” competition.
Tadhg Mohally entered the ladies football club into the competition and on Sunday morning last he spoke on Today FM. Tadhg mentioned the various fundraisers held by the club in the past year or so for Tipperary Down Syndrome, Little Blue Heroes charity and Darkness into Light.
In total over €2600 has been raised with the help of New Inn community for these charities. Each month a different town will be picked and at the end of the year, an overall winner will be picked. We are now in the running to win €10,000 at the end of the year.
Huge congrats to everybody in the community who make it all possible and the very best of luck!
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.