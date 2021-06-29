Long-standing Tipperary anglers club hoping to catch a few new members

Kilsheelan Anglers Club

Kilsheelan Anglers’ Club dates back to 1955 and great credit is due to past and present members who kept the club going over the decades.

During the past twelve months amid the COVID-19 pandemic efforts were made to restart the club. This was no small task and great credit goes to John Nolan for leading the endless work behind the scenes. As no meetings could take place face to face we had to go to technology and line up our first meeting via zoom on January 30, 2021.

At that meeting the following were elected: Chairman John Nolan, Treasurer Noel Ryan, Secretary William Larkin, Committee members Aaron Larkin, Claire Wilkinson, Brian Slattery, Kevin Rumble, Eamon Condon.

The club is progressing on a very busy footing and have a nice under age group involved as this is what will keep the club going forward. New members are very welcome, especially underage who can benefit from the vast local knowledge on all aspects of fishing.

The adult members is now full for this season 2021.



The stretch of water allowed for fishing runs from the stream at Gurteen Castle (trout fishing only) to the stream at Poulakerry, (trout and salmon). All salmon are catch and release. Anyone wishing to join or have any queries, kindly contact secretary Bill.

New signs have been erected to notify people of club waters. New ladders have been erected on the river and the removal of scrub has been welcomed in most quarters.

It’s great to see the club getting a new lease of life especially as the blue way is attracting more visitors.

Thank you and best wishes go to Jonathan Moriarity whose note taking over the years proved invaluable.