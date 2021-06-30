Well-known former Tipperary publican dies in America

The death has occurred in America of the Sean Quigley, formerly of Dualla and Rearcross.
Death of Sean Quigley
The death occurred recently in Chicago of Sean Quigley, late of Dualla and Rearcross. In the 1970s, Sean and his wife Eliza purchased Dunphy’s Pub in Dualla, now the Horse and Hound, where they carried on a successful bar and grocery business for a number of years. They had moved from Chicago where Sean had first met his wife Eliza, a native of Rathgar in Dublin, who was a nurse working there since 1957. They were married in 1961 and had three sons, Philip, John and Mark.
When they returned to Chicago accompanied by their two sons, John and Mark, they left their son Philip in Sean’s homeland of Rearcross but sadly he was killed in an accident some time later.
Eliza continued with her nursing career but after a long battle with Alzheimers, passed to her eternal reward some years ago.
The Quigley boys who were in regular contact with friends from school days kept up to date with local news through the Tipperary papers.
We extend sympathy to John and Mark in their bereavement on the passing of their father Sean.
