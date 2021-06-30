Public's views sought on route options for Tipperary N24 upgrade

Route options for the upgrade of the N24 between Cahir and Limerick Junction were unveiled online at the start of a public consultation process that kicked off last Friday and will continue until early August.

Four main route options are proposed with a further six variations of those routes.

Tipperary County Council is inviting the public to examine them and lodge submissions to the local authority by the deadline date of Friday, August 6.

The council has set up a public consultation website: www.n24cahirlimerick.ie, where the route options can be viewed.

Tipperary County Council says it is progressing the development of the project in partnership with Limerick City & County Council, Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the Department of Transport.

The council’s new Cathaoirleach, Cllr Marie Murphy, said the announcement of these route options and alternatives was an important step in the process of finding the solution to the N24 for Tipperary.

“It is vitally important all of the stakeholders engage with this consultation process so the impact on landowners is minimised and the best solution is chosen,” she pointed out.

Council CEO Joe MacGrath said this was an extremely important stage in the selection process which the council hopes will lead to a preferred route being chosen in the first quarter of 2022.

He explained the purpose of this non-statutory public consultation is to inform the public and stakeholders of the route options and alternatives, the work undertaken to date and the programme for advancement of the project.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr MacGrath said the council is unable to hold a public consultation event in-person within the study area.

Instead, the online public consultation platform has been developed.

The website features a virtual consultation room containing a display of interactive webmaps with all the constraints, alternatives and options identified to date, project information boards and an online feedback form.

There is also an online booking facility where the public and other stakeholders can schedule an online or telephone meeting with a project team member.

He acknowledged that online information cannot be accessed by everyone so hard copies of brochures and feedback forms can be requested, and telephone meetings can also be booked by calling a project team member on (061) 951000 during office hours, Monday to Friday throughout the consultation period.

How to make a submission

Submissions can be made using the online feedback form available on the project website or by emailing cahirlimerick@midwestroads.ie.

They can also be posted to N24 Cahir to Limerick Junction Project, Mid West National Road Design Office, Lissanalta House, Dooradoyle Road, Limerick, V94 H5RR up until August 6.