Tipperary lands "sterilised" for development in areas under consideration for new N24 route

Property owners in areas being considered for N24 upgrade route between Cahir and Limerick Junction are finding it difficult to secure planning permission for new developments because the land is deemed to be “sterilised”.

This problem was highlighted by a number of councillors at Tipperary County Council’s June meeting but Director of Roads Marcus O’Connor pointed out there will be capacity to reduce the amount of land sterilised now that route options and their variations are known.

Cllr Andy Moloney highlighted how a constituent in Cahir seeking planning permission for a house extension to meet the needs of their disabled child was told they were in a “frozen zone” .

He argued that if this was the case then the estimated 87 houses around them would have to be knocked if the N24 route went through their area and the land in half of Cahir was frozen too.

Clonmel Cllr Pat English reported that a number of farming families and individuals looking to build a house on their own land were being refused planning permission at the moment because they were located in a frozen land corridor under consideration for the N24 upgrade.

Cllr Siobhán Ambrose also said she had been contacted by a number of individuals with this planning difficulty pending the selection of the specific route.

Mr O’Connor responded that the council can’t be granting planning applications for houses that may potentially be on the route. However, once the route options were known, there was capacity to reduce the amount of land that was sterilised.

He explained Transport Infrastructure Ireland can make submissions on planning applications but ultimately the decision rested with the council. He suggested councillors take up the issues they raised with the council’s planners.