At last one Tipperary village gets to commemorate Bloody Sunday

MULLINAHONE

The Mullinahone unveiling will now take place on Sunday July 25 following 11.30am Mass.

Bloody Sunday in Mullinahone


As all know last year 2020 was the 100th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday in Croke Park.

A successful series of events were held in Tipperary in various graveyards to honour those Tipperary footballers who were there on that fatal day.

Unfortunately for our club Covid regulations prevented us from completing our commemoration of those players with the unveiling of a memorial in our grounds.

We are delighted to announce that following the easing of restrictions the unveiling will now take place on Sunday July 25 following 11.30am Mass.

