Businesses and young people penalised for the government’s failure to devise contingency plans – Tipperary TD



Addressing Dáil members , Sinn Féin TD for Tipperary Martin Browne commended Tipperary businesses for the infrastructure they have put in place to facilitate an outdoor summer. However, he also told the Dáil that that many businesses and young people have also been penalised through the government’s failure to devise contingency plans.

Teachta Browne said:

“This week’s last-minute announcement by the government was another display of how the government consistently fails to make contingency plans that would protect businesses in the face of new developments relating to Covid-19.

“Yet this time they have gone a step further and have effectively told young people who they expect to work in these very premises that they will be prevented from socialising in them as well.

“So much has been asked of people over the last year and it is not good enough that the government have failed to plan even though they knew of the growing threat of the Delta variant.

“Instead they led these businesses along, allowing them to buy in stock in anticipation of reopening, only to pull the rug from underneath them.

“The many young people who work in these businesses have also been let down by government incompetence.

“The government needs to outline how it will ensure that when these businesses reopen that everybody, including the younger people who more often than not work in them, can enjoy those services as well.”