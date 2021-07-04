Two Tipperary venues recommended at Munster ‘Taste of the Vales’  launch

Munster Vales has officially launched its new food trails experience ‘Taste of The Vales’ to give visitors and locals a real taste of what the Munster Vales region has to offer.

The Taste of the Vales initiative is designed to bring together all that’s great about the Munster Vales food provision across the five mountain ranges in North Cork, East Limerick, South Tipperary and West Waterford.

From artisan coffees and melt in your mouth pastries, nourishing soups and stonking stews, local cheeses and Michelin starred dishes, the trails will take you on a real foodie journey around this stunning area of Ireland.

The trails incorporate the very best of food experiences, from dining out in country houses, discovering intimate cafés and enjoying a visit to a farm.

Sample some delicious local produce by calling in to The Apple Farm in Cahir, Tipperary where you can pick your own fruit and refresh with one of their delicious apple juices or ciders made on site from their own apples. www.theapplefarm.com/

Or, if you looking for a quick bite to eat and a good cup of coffee then The Keep Coffee Shop in Tipperary have some delicious carmel slices, mouth-watering brownies and massive muffins to keep your energy levels up. If you’re in Cork, Lyla’s Kitchen in Buttevant will sort you out with some great home baking and tasty hot drinks.

You’ll find all this and so much more on the Taste of the Vales food trail. Get a feel of what it looks like with a short animation on #tastethevales CLICK HERE or alternatively check out the Munster Vales YouTube Channel https://www.youtube. com/watch?v=fDwU2QYjUHY and vi sit https://munstervales.com/ tastethevales to discover food, craft and garden experiences to help guide days out and weeks away.

You can also listen to the Munster Vales podcast HERE to catch up with RTE reporter and Meet Your Maker host Liam Geraghty’s whistle stop tour of Munster Vales where he hears from experts including café owners, hikers and tour guides about what makes this vibrant Munster tourism destination so special.