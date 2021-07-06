It's great to give back to those who give so much - Tipperary fundraiser raises €5,000

A SEMRA mountain rescue on Galtymore
FUNDRAISER FOR SEMRA
Organised by Siúl Eile and Rhododendron Walking Festival
Great to give back to such a worthy cause as South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association. Thanks to everyone who participated in our #stepupforsemra campaign and helped to raise over €5,000 that will go towards extending their base in Clonmel and purchasing rescue equipment.
The money was presented on Friday last July 2 to members of the South East Mountain Rescue Association at the Vee Pass above Bay Lough in the Knockmealdown Mountains.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.