Sadness in Tipperary at passing of Ladies Club founding member

CLOGHEEN



It was with great sadness that Ballylooby Ladies Club learned of the passing of our dear friend and colleague Judy Butler.

Tribute to Judy Butler R I P.
It was with great sadness that Ballylooby Ladies Club learned of the passing of our dear friend and colleague Judy Butler.
Judy was our chairperson for the past seven years and was one of the founding members. She was a very kind and caring person who gave so much of her time to our club.

She will be greatly missed by all our members, but never forgotten.


To her husband Sean, sons Noel and John, daughters Ann and Margaret, daughters in law Monica and Caroline, son in law Alan , her much loved grandchildren, her sisters Margaret and Patricia, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, we offer our deepest sympathy.

