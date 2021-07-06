Great Tipperary women and the Independence Movement - we need your help with one lady!

Angela Hennessy is carrying out research on local women who were involved in the Independence movement 1913-1923
Angela Hennessy is carrying out research on local women who were involved in the Independence movement 1913-1923 and she hopes to have the work published in September. Angela needs your help with one lady in particular.
Nurse Brigid O’Sullivan (Babs) was one of the women Angela researched. She was born in Grantstown in 1895, qualified as a nurse, moved to England about 1924 and remained there until 1937. She returned to Ireland and worked as a nurse in Temple Hill Hospital in Dublin until she retired in the late fifties. She then returned to live with her step-sister Katie Crosse in the little shop near the church in Knockavilla.
Angela is seeking a photo of Babs for the book and would be very grateful if any of you might know of one. If you can be of assistance you can contact Angela at hennessyang@gmail.com or 087-7747058.
