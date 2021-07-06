Great Tipperary women and the Independence Movement - we need your help with one lady!

NURSE BRIGID O'SULLIVAN

Great Tipperary women and the Independence Movement - we need your help with one lady!

Angela Hennessy is carrying out research on local women who were involved in the Independence movement 1913-1923

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

REQUEST FOR HELP
Angela Hennessy is carrying out research on local women who were involved in the Independence movement 1913-1923 and she hopes to have the work published in September. Angela needs your help with one lady in particular.
Nurse Brigid O’Sullivan (Babs) was one of the women Angela researched. She was born in Grantstown in 1895, qualified as a nurse, moved to England about 1924 and remained there until 1937. She returned to Ireland and worked as a nurse in Temple Hill Hospital in Dublin until she retired in the late fifties. She then returned to live with her step-sister Katie Crosse in the little shop near the church in Knockavilla.
Angela is seeking a photo of Babs for the book and would be very grateful if any of you might know of one. If you can be of assistance you can contact Angela at hennessyang@gmail.com or 087-7747058.

Local bragging rights as Dundrum overcome Tipperary in Jimmy Bruen golf

GOLF

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie