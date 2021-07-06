No appointment necessary at Covid-19 test centre in Tipperary Town

Walk-in centre open this Wednesday and Thursday

A Covid-19 walk-in test centre is open in Tipperary Town this Wednesday and Thursday

As an additional facility, the HSE will be operating a free pop up, walk-in/no appointment necessary Covid-19 test centre in Tipperary Town on this Wednesday and Thursday.

Located at the Tipperary Primary Care Centre, Rosanna Road, Tipperary Town (eircode E34 K682), the pop up test centre will operate from 11am to 7pm on both days and caters to all ages (under 16s must be accompanied).

A previous pop up facility took place in Tipperary on June 29-30.

The HSE, however, has noted that cases of Covid-19 continue to present in the locality and is encouraging people in communities in the surrounding areas to avail of the resumed facility in Tipperary Town over Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

The HSE reminds everyone at this time of “the basics” in protecting one’s self and others from the spread of Covid-19. In particular, if you have symptoms, even if they are mild, do not attend work or social gatherings and get tested for Covid-19.

The HSE’s Covid-19 testing centre located at the Moyle Rovers GAA Centre, Clonmel, continues to operate as normal seven days a week and can also be attended on a walk-in, no appointment necessary basis.

People need to bring photo ID and provide a mobile phone number at the test centres.

