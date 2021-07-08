Are you the next Gareth or Roberto? - A Tipperary soccer club is looking for you!

Cahir Park AFC seeks Junior Manager. Gareth Southgate would want to hurry up with his application though!
Cahir Park AFC seeks Junior Manager
The position of Junior Manager has become available in Cahir Park. Gareth Southgate, Roberto Mancini or anyone else interested can contact Colm on 087 7829294 or email cahirparks@yahoo.com.
Closing date for applications is Friday, July 9. So get your boots on and hurry.
