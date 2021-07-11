2-bedroom 2-storey mid-terrace residence in county Tipperary town for €130,000

No. 28 Sheehy Terrace, Clonmel
2-bedroom 2-storey mid-terrace residence ideally located in a quiet residential area and within walking distance of all local amenities.
The accommodation comprises an entrance hall, sitting room, living/dining, kitchen and shower room at ground floor level and 2 bedrooms at first floor.
There is a gated yard to the front which could be used as car parking and a yard to the rear with a shed and access to the rear lane which is used by most residents for additional parking. The house is in good decorative order, all mains services, Gas fired central heating.
AMV €130,000.
Contact REA Stokes & Quirke on 052 6121788.
Well done to Kayla, Anna and Shannon who recently won prizes in the Mary’s Meals Art Competition held in local primary schools
Cllr Michael Smith recently launched the Sensory Toys and Resources lending service now available through the Library Service PHOTO PJ WRIGHT
