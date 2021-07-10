Hi Ho, Hi Ho - It's back to work for residents in county Tipperary housing estate

CAHIR

Hi Ho, Hi Ho - It's back to work for residents in county Tipperary housing estate

Woodview Committee Chairperson Bernadette Coveney Farrell and Secretary Samantha Darcy from the Woodview Estate in Cahir

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Estate Maintenance
We have been busy since the easing of restrictions. We’ve been cleaning up the red brick footpath and thanks to Seamie Conway for power washing the path and to everyone else who helped.
Thanks also to Wally Costigan for the welcome plaque on the stone as you come intothe estate and to the council for the mulch to tidy the area up.
We remind everyone that Joey Darcy (087 1085341) is available to cut grass, do gutters or any small odd jobs if anyone needs help on the Estate.

Woodview Draw
The June Woodview Draw winners who each won €35 were :
June 4, No.7 and No.58
June 11 No. 84 and No. 78
June 18 No 32 and No 47
June 25 No.7 and No.86.
Congratulations to all winners and thanks to all who support the Woodview Draw.

Update
The Committee has donated €100 to the new playground in Duneske and the Woodview Residents Association will be named on a plaque of the people who donated onsite.

CAHIR PARK AFC

