Tipperary village saddened by two recent death

Ballingarry saddened by recent deaths of Margaret Brennan and Paddy O'Gorman
Sincere Sympathy
We extend our sincere sympathy to the Brennan family, Coalbrook, on the death of Margaret Brennan (nee Fryday), Coalbrook, Thurles, Co. Tipperary and formerly Ballinamona, Golden, Cashel.
Predeceased by her husband James, Margaret is sadly missed by her sons Damien, James, John, Paul, Noel and Declan, daughters Cora, June and Martina, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in- law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Margaret's funeral left her son James residence New Birmingham on Wednesday morning for Funeral Mass in the Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry, at 11.30am, followed by burial in Ballintemple, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary.
“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis”.
Sincere Sympathy
We extend our sincere sympathy to the O’Gorman family, Gortfree, Kilmanagh, on the death of Paddy O’Gorman, Galbertstown, Holycross, peacefully, after a short illness, in the wonderful care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital Clonmel. Predeceased by his parents John and Madge, brother Andy, sisters Mary, Rita and Betty, brothers in law Pat, Johnny and Eddie, sister in law Helen.
Paddy will be sadly missed by his loving wife Kay (née Hayes), daughter Margaret, sons Patrick, Kieran and Mark, grandchildren Ella, Holly and Jack, daughters in law Sara, Theresa and Donna, Margaret’s partner Conor, brothers James, John and Christy, sister Anna, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
“Go ndéana Dia trócaire air”.
