Tipperary village saddened by two recent death

BALLINGARRY

Tipperary village saddened by two recent death

Ballingarry saddened by recent deaths of Margaret Brennan and Paddy O'Gorman

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Sincere Sympathy
We extend our sincere sympathy to the Brennan family, Coalbrook, on the death of Margaret Brennan (nee Fryday), Coalbrook, Thurles, Co. Tipperary and formerly Ballinamona, Golden, Cashel.
Predeceased by her husband James, Margaret is sadly missed by her sons Damien, James, John, Paul, Noel and Declan, daughters Cora, June and Martina, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in- law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Margaret's funeral left her son James residence New Birmingham on Wednesday morning for Funeral Mass in the Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry, at 11.30am, followed by burial in Ballintemple, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary.
“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis”.

Sincere Sympathy
We extend our sincere sympathy to the O’Gorman family, Gortfree, Kilmanagh, on the death of Paddy O’Gorman, Galbertstown, Holycross, peacefully, after a short illness, in the wonderful care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital Clonmel. Predeceased by his parents John and Madge, brother Andy, sisters Mary, Rita and Betty, brothers in law Pat, Johnny and Eddie, sister in law Helen.
Paddy will be sadly missed by his loving wife Kay (née Hayes), daughter Margaret, sons Patrick, Kieran and Mark, grandchildren Ella, Holly and Jack, daughters in law Sara, Theresa and Donna, Margaret’s partner Conor, brothers James, John and Christy, sister Anna, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
“Go ndéana Dia trócaire air”.

Sad passing of popular Tipperary man with a passionate love of farming, machinery and hurling

LATE MARTIN SADLIER

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie