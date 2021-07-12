Centenary of Truce Agreement commemorated at Tipperary ceremony on Sunday

TRUCE COMMEMORATION
Another of the milestones in Irish history was celebrated on Sunday last at the Monument Memorial site at Sologhead Cross with the centenary commemoration of the Truce Agreement of July 11, 1921, which marked the ending of the Irish War of Independence between Britian and the IRA.
The ceremony which was organised by the Third Tipperary Brigade of the Old IRA Commemoration Committee included a wreath laying ceremony by Joe O’Connell of the Commemoration Committee and the unveiling of a plaque to recognize the historic day by Maureen Aherne grand-daughter of Maurice McGrath deputy OC. of the Flying Column of the 6th Battalion.
The rosary was recited by Pat Hogan grand-son of Commandant Con Maloney and the proclamation was read by Kevin O’Reilly deputising for Michael Moroney.
The oration was given by Con Hogan deputising for Seamus Leahy while Neil Ryan, Secretary of the Third Tipperary Brigade of the Old IRA was MC for the days Ceremonies.
Full marks to Michael McCormack and Oliver Coffey on having the Monument Memorial Site in top class readiness for the day.
More News
Nenagh Court: Judge Elizabeth MacGrath granted bail to two people accused of child abduction in Thurles
Retailers Against Smuggling (RAS) have made a pre-Budget submission to Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.