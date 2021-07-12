Centenary of Truce Agreement commemorated at Tipperary ceremony on Sunday

SOLOGHEAD CENTENARY TRUCE COMMEMORATION

Centenary of Truce Agreement commemorated at Tipperary ceremony on Sunday

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

TRUCE COMMEMORATION
Another of the milestones in Irish history was celebrated on Sunday last at the Monument Memorial site at Sologhead Cross with the centenary commemoration of the Truce Agreement of July 11, 1921, which marked the ending of the Irish War of Independence between Britian and the IRA.
The ceremony which was organised by the Third Tipperary Brigade of the Old IRA Commemoration Committee included a wreath laying ceremony by Joe O’Connell of the Commemoration Committee and the unveiling of a plaque to recognize the historic day by Maureen Aherne grand-daughter of Maurice McGrath deputy OC. of the Flying Column of the 6th Battalion.
The rosary was recited by Pat Hogan grand-son of Commandant Con Maloney and the proclamation was read by Kevin O’Reilly deputising for Michael Moroney.
The oration was given by Con Hogan deputising for Seamus Leahy while Neil Ryan, Secretary of the Third Tipperary Brigade of the Old IRA was MC for the days Ceremonies.
Full marks to Michael McCormack and Oliver Coffey on having the Monument Memorial Site in top class readiness for the day.

Tipperary County Council commemorates First Dail with special sitting in the parish of Soloheadbeg

First four Tipperary TDs are remembered

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie