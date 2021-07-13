Tipperary Makes Sweetest Tooth in Ireland Top 5

County Tipperary has the third 'sweetest tooth' in the country, after Cork and Dublin, according to a new industry survey by retailers.

From fizzy sours to jellies and snakes, to space mix, Irish people’s love of sweet treats continues unabated and while days of the traditional “pick & mix” may be numbered day, at least for now, in a post-pandemic Ireland – this minor hurdle has not deterred the nation from getting their sweet fix, as evidenced by the staggering growth of a new Irish business born during Covid – Sweet King, an online confectionary retailer.

The business has experienced phenomenal growth since it was set up just as COVID-19 was getting a firm grip on the nation in June 2020. It’s 26-year-old founder, Nathan Adams, has announced major plans to more than double staff numbers, from 23 to approximately 50 people, while simultaneously doubling sales over the next 12 months.

Internal market data from the online sweet brokers has revealed the people of Cork as the leading consumers of the candy, followed by sweet-eaters in Dublin, Tipperary and Limerick.

Mr. Adams spoke of their experience to date and why this has driven his ambition and bolstered his confidence in the future of his confectionary empire,

“It has been a phenomenal year. The people of Tipperary have definitely made their appreciation for sweet treats known with thousands of people ordering anything from 300g sweet bags of their favourite chew – old favourites like snakes, strawberries winegums etc. to 2kgs of our “American Mystery candy” which include classic brands such as Jolly Ranchers, Gobstoppers, Nerds, Reese’s, and Hershey’s.

The sweet appeal is clear, and through our online store we aim to bring an even broader range of favourites and new delights to customers. With 21 different types of sweets there’s something for everyone, from fizzy sours to jellies, and snakes to space mix!

We have now reached over €1.6m in sales, which was well beyond our best estimates. We have sold 150,000 bags of sweets to over 50,000 customers over the past 12 months. It has all been online sales so far, but our plan for the remainder of this year is to launch into retail. We are talking with a number of supermarket stores and distributors. We plan, over time, to have Sweet King products available in all the major chains."

Sourcing sweets from Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and the UK, the team’s original and most popular 1kg classic bag contains a mix of 21 different types and is now just one of a growing product range that has something for everyone, even a tasty vegan mix.