They're gearing up for Community Council elections in one Tipperary village

The Community Council elections in Cappawhite will be held in the next few weeks.
Community Council Elections
The Community Council elections in Cappawhite will be held in the next few weeks.
This election because of Covid-19 will have just one vote unlike the previous elections which had a nomination and then a vote.
Members of the Community Council will be delivering voting papers and explanatory details to each house in the community.
More News
The Grangemockler/Ballyneale U7s team had their first games of hurling and football on Saturday last
Nenagh man Dermot Ryan with Labour TD Ivana Bacik following her win in the Dublin Bay South byelection
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.