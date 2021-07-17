Silence in a Tipperary community centre - but the work and fundraising continues

Clogheen Community Hall
St Paul’s Community Centre
The Centre is still closed, and there are no finances coming in. Again this year it looks like we will not be allowed to have our main fundraiser of the year the August Bank Holiday Festival. The ongoing expenses have still to be paid, ie insurance, heating etc.
On a happier note and taking advantage of the closure, there is a major revamp of the toilets, both ladies and gents. Disabled toilets and a wheelchair friendly ramp will be provided.
A St Paul’s fundraiser is taking place to raise much needed finances for the upkeep of the hall. Just put your name on the cards in the local shops. €2 a line or 3 lines for €5. Cash prizes for the winners. Please support.
