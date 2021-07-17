Silence in a Tipperary community centre - but the work and fundraising continues

CLOGHEEN

Clogheen Community Hall

Clogheen Community Hall

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

St Paul’s Community Centre
The Centre is still closed, and there are no finances coming in. Again this year it looks like we will not be allowed to have our main fundraiser of the year the August Bank Holiday Festival. The ongoing expenses have still to be paid, ie insurance, heating etc.
On a happier note and taking advantage of the closure, there is a major revamp of the toilets, both ladies and gents. Disabled toilets and a wheelchair friendly ramp will be provided.
A St Paul’s fundraiser is taking place to raise much needed finances for the upkeep of the hall. Just put your name on the cards in the local shops. €2 a line or 3 lines for €5. Cash prizes for the winners. Please support.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie