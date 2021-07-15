War of Independence in Tipperary - now booklet on Cahir's connection launched

Troubled Cahir, 1919-1921

War of Independence in Tipperary - now booklet on Cahir's connection launched

Liam Roche, Michelle Crimmins, PJ O’Meara, Author Des Marnane, Cllr Marie Murphy, Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council and David Slattery

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Last Saturday morning Cahir Social and Historical Society were honoured to have Des Marnane, Editor of the Tipperary Historical Journal and author of The Third Brigade, launch its publication on the War of Independence in Cahir, Troubled Cahir, 1919-1921.


The booklet was compiled by PJ O’Meara and Liam Roche to mark the centenary of the Truce that ended this conflict and to give locals an accurate account of what happened in the town during the Troubles. While the capture and execution of District Inspector Gilbert Potter and the election of Marian Tobin to South Tipperary County Council were headline events, the booklet provides information on other aspects of this period that should be of some local historical value.


Fittingly, the launch was held outside the Library, or what used to be known as the Town Hall, from which public meetings and election rallies were addressed by speakers a century ago. The Society is grateful to everyone who attended the launch and in particular to its friend, Brendan O’Brien, who was so generous with the display of several military artefacts from his collection on the day. As the entire print run was purchased on Saturday morning, it will be mid-week before fresh stocks are available. Troubled Cahir retails at €5 and copies can be found at Sampson’s or The Heritage.

Centenary of Truce Agreement commemorated at Tipperary ceremony on Sunday

SOLOGHEAD CENTENARY TRUCE COMMEMORATION

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie