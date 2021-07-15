War of Independence in Tipperary - now booklet on Cahir's connection launched

Last Saturday morning Cahir Social and Historical Society were honoured to have Des Marnane, Editor of the Tipperary Historical Journal and author of The Third Brigade, launch its publication on the War of Independence in Cahir, Troubled Cahir, 1919-1921.



The booklet was compiled by PJ O’Meara and Liam Roche to mark the centenary of the Truce that ended this conflict and to give locals an accurate account of what happened in the town during the Troubles. While the capture and execution of District Inspector Gilbert Potter and the election of Marian Tobin to South Tipperary County Council were headline events, the booklet provides information on other aspects of this period that should be of some local historical value.



Fittingly, the launch was held outside the Library, or what used to be known as the Town Hall, from which public meetings and election rallies were addressed by speakers a century ago. The Society is grateful to everyone who attended the launch and in particular to its friend, Brendan O’Brien, who was so generous with the display of several military artefacts from his collection on the day. As the entire print run was purchased on Saturday morning, it will be mid-week before fresh stocks are available. Troubled Cahir retails at €5 and copies can be found at Sampson’s or The Heritage.