War of Independence in Tipperary - now booklet on Cahir's connection launched

Liam Roche, Michelle Crimmins, PJ O’Meara, Author Des Marnane, Cllr Marie Murphy, Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council and David Slattery
Last Saturday morning Cahir Social and Historical Society were honoured to have Des Marnane, Editor of the Tipperary Historical Journal and author of The Third Brigade, launch its publication on the War of Independence in Cahir, Troubled Cahir, 1919-1921.
The booklet was compiled by PJ O’Meara and Liam Roche to mark the centenary of the Truce that ended this conflict and to give locals an accurate account of what happened in the town during the Troubles. While the capture and execution of District Inspector Gilbert Potter and the election of Marian Tobin to South Tipperary County Council were headline events, the booklet provides information on other aspects of this period that should be of some local historical value.
Fittingly, the launch was held outside the Library, or what used to be known as the Town Hall, from which public meetings and election rallies were addressed by speakers a century ago. The Society is grateful to everyone who attended the launch and in particular to its friend, Brendan O’Brien, who was so generous with the display of several military artefacts from his collection on the day. As the entire print run was purchased on Saturday morning, it will be mid-week before fresh stocks are available. Troubled Cahir retails at €5 and copies can be found at Sampson’s or The Heritage.
More News
Father and son Fethard pharmacists Jack (left) and Jimmy O’Sullivan who are delighted to be engaged in the rollout of the vaccination programme
Liam Roche, Michelle Crimmins, PJ O’Meara, Author Des Marnane, Cllr Marie Murphy, Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council and David Slattery
Sharon Scully, District Administrator pictured with Cllr Seamus Hanafin, both of whom are very excited about the new lighting project
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.