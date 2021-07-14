Kayak course in Clonmel for adult beginners

The Tipperary Sports Partnership has announced the beginning of an adult beginners kayak course
in Clonmel.
Duration: 6 weeks, 2 hours a week
Date: Every Wednesday, 21st July to 25th August
Time: 6.30pm-8.30pm
To book your space please visit
https://www.tipperarysports.ie/.../adult-beginner-kayak...
