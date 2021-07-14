Tipp Kerry

Munster Minor Hurling Championship Quarter-Final:

Munster Minor Hurling Championship Quarter-Final:

TIPPERARY 2-27 KERRY 1-14



Tipperary minor hurlers produced a vastly improved second half performance this evening at the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick to book their passage a provincial semi-final with Waterford in two weeks time.

Leading by just three points at the break 1-10 to 1-7, James Woodlock’s charges found their rhythm much better after the break to run out comfortable winners in the end by 16 points.

There will no doubt be huge room for improvement for the next day, especially from the opening 30 minutes when Tipp looked anything like a settled our composed outfit.

But a blistering opening four minutes in the second half in which they scored 1-3, including a second goal from full forward Darragh Guinan settled them and thereafter it was all very much one-way traffic.

That goal came from a run in along the end line by the lively Conor Martin and eventhough he was fouled Tipp made use of the advantage rule and Darragh Guinan made sure to take the opportunity.

Darragh Minogue also put in a fine second period scoring six from play while Conor Martin with five from play and Orrin Jones with eight points in total (4 from play and four placed balls) were Tipp’s chief scorers.

There were some other fine performances throughout the field Ronan Connolly, Philip Hayes and Ben Currivan having their moments but overall there will be a world of work to be done to get ready for the Deise, while Cork who hammered Clare this evening scoring 6-28 to 0-6 will meet Limerick in the other semi-final.



The opening half had been anything but impressive from Tipperary and they were lucky to get to the break leading by 1-10 to 1-7, at times the Kerry side much the better. A pair of swapped frees inside the opening two minutes were followed by five unanswered points from Tipp, four from play including a brace from the lively Conor Martin at centre-forward.

Kerry got back on the scoreboard with their second free in the 13th minute, but following further Tipp points from Orrin Jones and Cappawhite’s Conor Martin they looked comfortable going to the break at 0-8 to 0-2 up.

Darragh Minogue stretched that advantage to seven with a point before Kerry staged a storming revival. Felim O’Sullivan’s had a pair of frees before Orrin Jones pulled one back for Tipp in the 20th minute which would be their last white flag of the opening period.

Like the proverbial bus, having waited 23 minutes for a point from play for Kerry via O’Sullivan again, another arrived two minutes later, an excellent effort from Sean Twomey-McElligott.

But then Tipp were rocked in the 27th minute when a long delivery from half-back Dara Kearney was poorly handled by the Tipp defence and Killian Boyle took full advantage to give Eoin Horgan in the goal no chance.

Kerry even had a chance to level with Keltyn Molloy’s free from his own half way line before Tipp dug themselves out of a hole in a somewhat fortuitous way. An attempt at a point by Darragh Minogue seemed to fall short and fell kindly to full-forward Darragh Guinan. The Lorrha/Dorrha man didn’t need to be asked twice and buried the sliotar to put Tipp four up.

The final score of the opening half went to another Felim O’Sullivan and Tipp were happy to get to the break and James Woodlock’s words leading 1-10 to 0-7.



Tipperary team: Eoin Horgan (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams), Ciaran Woodlock (Thurles Sarsfields), Jack Quinlan (Fethard), Jack Collins (Ballina), Stephen Walsh (Moycarkey/Borris), Joe Egan (Moycarkey/Borris), Ronan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs), Philip Hayes (Durlas Og), Ben Currivan (Golden/Kilfeacle), Tauri Shayanewako (Nenagh Eire Og), Conor Martin (Cappawhite), Paddy McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), Orrin Jones (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams), Darragh Guinan (Lorrha/Dorrha), Darragh Minogue (Durlas Og).

Subs: Adam Brannigan (St Mary's, Clonmel), Tom Delaney (Cahir), Ciaran Foley (Borrisokane), Owen Harrigan (Carrick Swans), Oisin Maher (Cahir), David McGrath (Cashel King Cormacs), Chris O'Donnell (Ballylooby/Castlegrace), Sam O'Farrell (Nenagh Eire Og), Paddy Phelan (Upperchurch/Drombane).

Kerry team: Keltyn Molloy, Ray McGrath, Jamie O'Regan, Aindreas Rodriguez, Jack Hannon, Dara Kearney, Nathaniel Doncel, Felim O'Sullivan, Anthony Kavanagh (capt), Calum O'Sullivan, Eoghan Stack, Jack Engright, Bobby O'Connor, Sean Tuomey-McElligott, Killian Boyle.

Subs: Peter Hinchliffe, Conor Nolan, Darren O'Brien, Darragh Moloney, Colm Browne, David O'Sullivan, Conor Murphy, Killian Quilter, Brian O'Connor, Donal O'Sullivan.



Referee: Ciarán O'Regan (Cork).