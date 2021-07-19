Virtual walk for Tipperary GAA Club even attracted support from Australia

Search our Archive

19/07/2021

KILLENAULE GAA CLUB

Ogie Fitzgerald, Benji Maher and Charlie Murphy, sons of former Killenaule players Ollie, Richie and Ian.

Pictured above: 

Pictured in Perth, Western Australia, and joining virtually in Killenaule Juvenile GAA’s family fun walk recently were Ogie Fitzgerald, Benji Maher and Charlie Murphy, sons of former Killenaule players Ollie, Richie and Ian.

There was lots of exercise followed by cakes and buns at Killenaule Juvenile GAA’s fundraiser last Saturday week! Throughout the day people came to the GAA field for a walk and some refreshments (while adhering to restrictions). There was a wonderful atmosphere as young and old across the parish got involved.
Killenaule Juvenile Chairman Kevin Shelly summed up the feeling well ‘To all sponsors, parents, grandparents, children, members, neighbours and supporters, thank you all for being so generous with your time, money and donations. The event was a great success. Community spirit is alive and well in Killenaule!’

Pictured at the Killenaule Juvenile GAA Family Fun Walk were Lily and Emily O’Shea and their cousin AJ O’Dwyer.
The funds raised (over €14,000) will help to support the 170 boys and girls who are in the field playing sport every week, as well as helping to further develop the facilities at the club which have already been enhanced so much in recent years. The future is bright around the hills of Killenaule!

