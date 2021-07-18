Former well-known Tipperary school principal bereaved

Sympathy is extended to the family of the late Dennis (Dinny) Dunne, Moyne, Thurles.
SINCERE SYMPATHY
Sincere sympathy is extended to Sr Assumpta, Convent of Mercy, Tipperary (former principal of Scoil Mhuire gan Smal, New Inn) and the Dunne family on the passing of her brother Dennis (Dinny) Dunne, Moyne, Thurles.
May she rest in peace.
