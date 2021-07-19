Two people injured in traffic accident near Cahir

Two people were hospitalised following a single vehicle traffic accident on the N24 near Cahir early on Sunday morning.
The two peopled injured in the collision that occurred at Ballyhennebry on the N24 Clonmel to Cahir road shortly before 7am were taken to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel.
Gardaí in Cahir are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward and are particularly anxious to speak with any motorist who travelled the N24 Clonmel to Cahir road around the time of the accident or anyone with dash cam footage.
Cahir Garda Station can be contacted at (052) 7441222.
