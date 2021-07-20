Search our Archive

Tipperary well represented at Falun Gong Peaceful Protest in Dublin

WRONGFUL PERSECUTION

Cashel sisters Tracey and Sally O’Dwyer, alongside Tipperary TD, Mattie McGrath, at a Falun Gong Peaceful Protest in Dublin

Pictured above are Cashel sisters Tracey and Sally O’Dwyer, alongside Tipperary TD, Mattie McGrath, at a Falun Gong Peaceful Protest in Dublin last week.

On Wednesday, July 14, a peaceful rally was held outside the Convention Centre in Dublin. This rally was held to mark the 22-year persecution of Falun Gong in China.

Falun Gong is an ancient Chinese practice that lives by the principles of Truthfulness, Compassion and Tolerance. Tipperary TD, Mattie McGrath, attended and spoke for freedom to believe and meditate. The Chinese Communist Party will not tolerate any belief in God/Buddha and are killing the people who practice their faith.

The O’Dwyer sisters from Cashel who attended say that the Irish people need to be aware of these crimes against humanity.

They are very proud of Deputy McGrath’s condemnation of the wrongful persecution of the Falun Gong in China. They wish to thank Deputy McGrath for being a voice for the people in China who are suppressed by the Chinese Communist Party.

