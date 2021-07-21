BIG READ: 'A great deal happening behind the scenes,' in Tipperary Town

“I want to work with each and everybody in the town, to help achieve something and not just talk about it and to try and secure more funding for town projects.”

These were the words of the Cathaoirleach of the Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District, Cllr Mary Hanna Hourigan, when she launched the “Crowning Tipperary Town with Colour” initiative on Wednesday, July 14.

This was Cllr Hanna Hourigan’s first official function following her election as Cathaoirleach of the Municipal District and she spoke passionately about her memories of the town and her hopes for the future.

“It is my honour and privilege to be asked to launch this initiative and I am delighted to be part of what is a very exciting time for the town. Driving through the town we see that the whole place is getting a facelift and we are so fortunate that the Enhancement Group has been created and that they had the vision, determination and passion to make Tipperary Town a better place.

“Tipperary is my home town, it’s where I grew up and where I went to socialise, where I learned to swim and where I learned to drive. I have great memories of my time in business in town where I had ten successful years in Mary Hanna’s Café and my husband Joe gave 14 years in business here in his menswear shop, so I am very passionate about the town and I see this today as being a really good news story and I look forward to working with everyone for the year ahead and into the future.”

CREDIT UNION - JOINT SPONSORS OF INITIATIVE

Similar passion for the town was expressed by the Chair of Tipperary Credit Union, John Hartnett, who is one of the joint sponsors of the initiative.

“I am delighted to be here representing Tipperary Credit Union for the launch of ‘Crowning Tipperary Town with Colour’,” he said.

“Along with Tipperary County Council, Tipperary Credit Union are the main sponsors of this fantastic initiative and I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all involved in what is a fantastic day for Tipperary Town.

“As you are aware there are many different community organisations who have put in tremendous work in getting this project over the line especially Tipperary Town Enhancement Group, Tipperary Revitalisation Committee, Tipperary Chamber of Commerce, Tipperary County Council and Tipperary Credit Union. We know how important supporting local is, and never has that been made so apparent than over the last year and half because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Businesses have been pushed to the limit and it has been a very difficult time for everyone. What has been highlighted in all of this however is the community passion and spirit that is here not only in Tipperary Town but on the island of Ireland. Tipperary Credit Union is at the heart of the community and this project is community at its best. Tipperary Credit Union’s sponsorship of this project now means that double the number of premises can now avail of a grant to paint their premises.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our members for their continued support and loyalty, as by continuing to use our Loan Services, Current Account and Online Facilities, we have been able to get involved in various community projects like the ‘Crowning Tipperary Town with Colour’ initiative. They have worked very hard to get this initiative off the ground and are committed to improving Tipperary Town as we are in Tipperary Credit Union, and I would like to take this opportunity to wish all the businesses of Tipperary Town continued success for the future.”

Also speaking at the launch was Michael Begley, Co-ordinator of the Tipperary Town Revitalisation Task Force. Michael said that their role in the initiative was one of facilitation.

OUR IMAGE NEEDS TO BE WORKED ON

“The image of the town was one of the areas identified by the Task Force as something that needed to be worked on. The painting and enhancement scheme was something that we were very interested in so our role has been one of facilitation, advisory and the details of the scheme. We can see the impact of the work already if you walk along the main street as some of the buildings that have already been painted have really added colour and vibrancy to the town.”

Michael went on to speak about the work of the Task Force and the huge amount of consultative work that has been undertaken to date.

“There has been a huge amount of consultation, planning, research, working with stakeholders and we will shortly be launching our strategic action plan for the next 3-5 years. This will contain approximately 80 actions/projects and the plan will go out for consultation so the public will have a chance to review it. Some of the projects that we are working on include the refurbishment of the Technology Park and that will go to tender shortly and should be ready as a digital hub and soft landing space for enterprise in December or early January. We are also working on a major bid under the rural regeneration development fund and we have three projects going forward and are working with a broad range of stakeholders and expect an announcement on it shortly.

“We are also working on a fairly major project in the area of social inclusion, to tackle some of the issues around disadvantage and the high unemployment that some areas of the town are experiencing. There is a great deal happening behind the scenes and it may not be the most visible or obvious but we expect that they will pay dividends in the months and years ahead.”