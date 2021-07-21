Former Mayor of Clonmel and Tipperary county councillor has passed away

Shock and sadness has been expressed at the death of Martin Lonergan, which has been announced.

A former member of Tipperary County Council, he served as Mayor of Clonmel Borough District from 2014-15.

He topped the poll and was elected on the first count in the local elections in 2014.

He remained an active member of the community in his native Goatenbridge following his time in politics.

Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne expressed his sincere condolences to Martin Lonergan's mother Maureen and family.

"I knew Martin in a personal capacity over the years and worked with him during my time on Tipperary County Council.

"He was devoted to his community and worked endlessly for the people of the Clonmel/Cahir Local Electoral area, and was particularly dedicated to the people of his home village of Goatenbridge.

"He will be deeply missed by the people he served unconditionally throughout the years.

"Tipperary has lost a great man."