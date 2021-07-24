Drones have been used to detect dumping in Tipperary

A couple of successful prosecutions for illegal dumping have been taken in the recent past using drone evidence, it was stated at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.

Adam Coffey, executive engineer with Tipperary County Council, also said drones were very effective from that point of view.

A proposal was being put together at national level for the use of static cameras and cameras on drones when trying to detect illegal dumping.

Drones were still used in certain circumstances in volatile situations, where an assessment was made about whether to enter a premises.

Mr Coffey said the snag was where evidence had to be presented in court. You needed to make sure that you had all your ‘I’s dotted and ‘T’s crossed.

He also said that anyone using a drone needed to take a data protection course from the point of view of GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation).

The issue of using drones was raised by Cllr Siobhán Ambrose. She said a lot of people were plagued by dumping, especially in rural areas where bags of rubbish and mattresses were dumped.

Cllr Pat English welcomed the proposed “mattress amnesty”.

He said that dumping was a scourge across the landscape and if the dumping of mattresses was alleviated this would be a great scheme.

He also welcomed the initiative to provide cotton bags in the Keep Tipperary Tidy initiative, and he was sure these would be used by Tidy Towns committees.

County council administrative officer Orla Kelly said the Government was looking at strengthening the legislation regarding the use of CCTV to detect dumping. In the meantime, local authorities had some mobile CCTV cameras that they were continuing to use.

The mattress amnesty would be held throughout the county.

She said that a clean-up had recently been completed in the Wilderness area of Clonmel.

District Mayor Michael Murphy said that judging in the national Tidy Towns competition was fast approaching, and it was appropriate that the incredible work of each Tidy Towns committee in the district would be acknowledged.

He especially wished Clonmel and Kilsheelan, who he described as the standard bearers for the District in the competition, the very best of luck.

Cllr Murphy also acknowledged the support offered by the county council’s Environment Section in helping to get places ready.