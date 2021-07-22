Search our Archive

22/07/2021

'Mindless' vandals attack one of Tipperary's leading rowing clubs

Thousands of euro worth of damage caused in Clonmel

'Mindless' vandals attack one of Tipperary's leading rowing clubs

Barrels and tethering poles were damaged at Clonmel Rowing Club

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

Vandals caused between €4,000 and €5,000 worth of damage in a spate of attacks at Clonmel Rowing Club last weekend.
This included damage to four of the barrels at the club’s old slipway, which is used to launch the boat used by the Suir Dragon Paddlers, a group of breast cancer survivors and their friends who are based at the rowing club.

The club’s acting PRO Jimmy Fennessy condemned what he described as “mindless vandalism”, and appealed for anyone with any information to contact the gardaí.
He said this included anyone who may be walking on the opposite side of the river.
“This should be the proudest week of our lives, with club member Daire Lynch out in Japan as a reserve with the Irish men’s double scull team at the Olympics.
“But instead we have to deal with this,” he stated.
He said the damage was caused by vandals who are swimming across to The Island, the club’s home, from the opposite bank of the river.
A number of tethering poles were also cut from the new slipway and thrown into the river. The slipway was developed by the club at a cost of €10,000 - with support from the National Lottery.
There have also been incidents of clothes belonging to juvenile members being thrown into the river, while someone defecated on the steps of the clubhouse.
A Clonmel garda spokesperson appealed to anyone who has witnessed suspicious activity around the club or has any information that may assist their investigation to contact the station at (052) 6177640.

