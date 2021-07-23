Search our Archive

Fundraising event for RehabCare in Clonmel has some great prizes

Funds raised go towards service user programmes for the year

Some of the top prizes in the raffle include a €500 gift card and a hotel getaway

RehabCare reaches into every community across the country, including four centres based in Clonmel: Bridgewater House, Suirdrop, Mill and Knocklofty Rural Resource Centre.
These vital services provide support to people with additional support needs to achieve their full potential by maximising their independence, their community presence and participation.
Usually at this time of year, there would be great excitement as RehabCare staff and service users prepare for their famous Knocklofty Open Day.
Unfortunately, due to the restrictions imposed by Covid-19 again this year, they cannot open up their centre to the community.
However, rather than accepting defeat, RehabCare have decided to host a click and collect event and a raffle.
The team has created an order booklet for anyone wishing to purchase a wide variety of goods, including organic vegetables and herbs, homemade jams and baking and creative crafts and pottery, all grown and handcrafted in Knocklofty.
This year’s raffle has fantastic prizes.
Some of the top prizes include a €500 AllGo universal giftcard (kindly sponsored by LEAD, Boston Scientific); a hotel getaway to the value of €500 (kindly sponsored by Camida); a €150 gift card for Mikey Ryan’s Cashel (kindly sponsored by Chrissie and Eddie O’Donnell) and hampers/vouchers.
Thanks are extended to all the generous sponsors.
Tickets for the raffle can be purchased directly from any of the RehabCare centres in Clonmel (adhering to Covid-19 procedures).
Raffle tickets cost €5 each or three for €10.
The raffle will take place next Friday July 30, with all winners being notified on the day.
All funds raised go towards service user programmes for the year, so all support is greatly appreciated.
The contact number for Bridgewater House is 052-6122817.

RehabCare is grateful for all your support.

