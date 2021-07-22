Check out the events planned for the opening weekend of Carrick-on-Suir's Clancy Brothers Festival

Carrick-on-Suir’s Clancy Brothers Festival of Music & Arts kicks off tomorrow (Friday) with an outdoor live music and literary event in the grounds of the town’s Heritage Centre and the first indoor concert staged at the Strand Theatre since the pandemic began.

The town’s annual summer festival has been re-imagined to fit in with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic restrictions and features a mix of outdoor, indoor and virtual online cultural events over the next six weekends.

In keeping with the festival’s theme of “Respecting and Healing Mother Earth”, the first event will be an outdoor music and literary series of performances called “Bee Wild” that will take place on a "pop up" stage in the grounds of Carrick-on-Suir Heritage Centre alongside Carrick Farmers’ Market this Friday, July 23 from 11am to 1pm.

The Bee Live event will feature performances of work by local and visiting writers and musicians, all responding through words and music to this year’s festival theme.

The event is being curated by Margaret O’Brien who runs the Writing Changes Lives creative writing workshops in association with the Tudor Artisan Hub.

The action moves to the Strand Theatre that evening when Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society will present its 121st production called Musical Society goes Folk Vol 3.

This 60 minutes one-act concert will mark the welcome return of live performances back to the Strand Theatre, the first event to be staged before an audience in the theatre since March 2020.

The theatre will once again be filled with the sound of music as members of the award-winning musical society bring to life somef much-loved traditional folk songs like The Fields of Athenry and Go Lassie Go.

Social distancing will be strictly maintained in the theatre and masks are to be worn by members of the audience at all times during the concert.

Tickets for this show went on sale last Friday and are now sold out.

However, the festival organisers are considering staging a repeat of the concert in August for anyone who missed out on a ticket for this Friday’s event.

Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club, meanwhile, will host two Introduction to Kayaking sessions on the River Suir Blueway this Saturday, July 24 as part of the festival.

The sessions will be instructed by Pure Adventure and are also now booked out.

Concluding the first weekend of the “re-imagined” Clancy Brothers Festival will be a pre-recorded folk music session from Keever’s Pub, Faugheen. The performers include local musicians Breege Phelan, Will McLellan, Panie Bartley and Maria O’Shea Enright. This virtual event produced by Will McLellan will be streamed online.

Over the six weeks, the festival’s Art Trail curated by the Tudor Artisan Hub will showcase a host of diverse visual art displays in unusual ways.

Trees throughout the town have been yarn-bombed by Carrick on Suir Lions Club offering a beautiful funky array of colours in the town centre.

There will be the launch of the “Out My Window” project, an international collaboration between Digital Animation Production students at LIT Clonmel and Animation students from Bradley University in Peoria, USA.

In Carrick-on-Suir Library you can view the Lockdown Is/Was mixed media sketch book created by artist Sheila Wood using lines written as a collaborative poem by the Poetry Plus Writers’ Collective during the first Covid-19 lockdown last year.

Artists from the Tudor Artisn Hub will also be painting outdoors around the town.

The full festival programme is listed on www.clancybrothersfestival.

com.

You can also follow the festival on Facebook or contact the Clancy Brothers Festival Office at the Tudor Artisan Hub at (051) 640921.