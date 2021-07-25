Tipperary council will have traffic management measures on Clonoulty road for two days this week

Tipperary County Council will put in place temporary traffic management measures on the R661 AND L1289-0 at Ballagh Village, Clonoulty from 7am tomorrow Monday (July 26) to 6pm on Wednesday, July 28.
The traffic management measures will be put in place to facilitate road resurfacing works. The council says local road diversions will be in place but has warned motorists to expect delays.
More News
The successful Clonmel AC women’s squad at the recent County Novice B Road Championships in Templemore. Second from right is Anne Marie Halpin.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.