25/07/2021

A great welcome for three-time Irish Olympian in Tipperary

With only days to go to the Tokyo Olympics we were delighted to welcome three time Olympian oarsman Niall O’Toole to Cahir Rowing Club for a fantastic coaching master class last weekend. Niall, who also won World Championship gold and silver medals in rowing, agreed to come to Cahir to impart his knowledge to the club and give the club a boost before the Olympics.
This Olympics, Ireland has six crews and thirteen athletes taking part with a number of medal hopes. Paul O’Donovan, one of the brothers who won a silver medal in the last Olympics, will return with Fintan McCarthy hungry for the gold medal in the lightweight men’s double scull. They are currently world and European champions in their event. Sanita Puspur in the women’s single scull, who is world and European champion, will hopefully be in the medals also. Ronan Byrne and Philip Doyle will race in the open double scull with a world silver medal under their belt they will also be in with a fighting chance of the podium. Clonmel Rowing Club’s Daire Lynch will travel as the reserve for this boat gaining some valuable experience at an Olympic games.
Ireland also has an open women’s four, an open women’s double and a lightweight women’s double to make it Ireland biggest team at any Olympics.
All at Cahir Rowing Club wish them the very best and hope they can bring home the medals. A big thank you to Sarah Sweetman a Cahir native now living and rowing in Dublin for arranging the event with the Club captain and coach Dave Heffernan who rowed with Shandon Rowing Club in Cork and York in England before moving to live in Cashel several years ago. Thanks to all the parents who provided the food and cooked up a feast on the BBQ after training. We are very lucky to be able to row in such a scenic setting enjoying the fresh air and exercise on the Suir looking at the castle. New members are welcome and can contact the club on our Facebook page.
Cahir Rowing Club is always looking for new members.
The best place to find us is on our Facebook page. Just send us a direct message and we’ll arrange for a trial row.

