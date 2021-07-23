Gardaí investigating Carrick-on-suir firearm incident find €3,000 worth of drugs in follow up search

Gardaí investigating the unlawful discharge of a firearm around the rail line in the Sir John's area of Carrick-on-Suir on Tuesday discovered cocaine and cannabis estimated to be worth around €3,000 during a search of wasteland next to the rail line yesterday (Thursday).

The illegal drugs were found by gardai conducting a search of the vicinity of the firearms incident. They were assisted in the search by the Garda dog Buddy from the Cork Garda Dog Unit.

The cocaine and cannabis were recovered on waste ground adjoining the railway, the Tipperary Garda Facebook page reports

One man, aged in his late 20s, was arrested for a Misuse of Drugs Act offence and detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984

He has since been released without charge and a file on the case is to be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The firearm incident, meanwhile, occurred on Tuesday evening. Gardaí from Carrick-on-Suir and Clonmel responded to a call about shots being fired around the rail line at Sir John's, Carrick-on-Suir. Witnesses reported seeing two males on the rail line in possession of a firearm and four shots were reportedly discharged from it.

Gardaí later executed two search warrants on two local houses.

During the course of these searches, a small quantity of drugs were discovered. A male, aged in his late 20s, was arrested and detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act for questioning. He was released from custody on Wednesday pending the submission of a file to the DPP.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone with information that may assist them in their investigation into this incident to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177640 or Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station at (052) 640024.