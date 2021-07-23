Search our Archive

23/07/2021

Gardaí investigating Carrick-on-Suir firearm incident find €3,000 worth of drugs in follow up search

Gardaí investigating Carrick-on-suir firearm incident find €3,000 worth of drugs in follow up search

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Gardaí investigating the unlawful discharge of a firearm around the rail line in the Sir John's area of Carrick-on-Suir on Tuesday discovered cocaine and cannabis estimated to be worth around €3,000 during a search of wasteland next to the rail line yesterday (Thursday).

The illegal drugs were found by gardai conducting a search of the vicinity of the firearms incident. They were assisted in the search by the Garda dog Buddy from the Cork Garda Dog Unit.

The cocaine and cannabis were recovered on waste ground adjoining the railway, the Tipperary Garda Facebook page reports

One man, aged in his late 20s, was arrested for a Misuse of Drugs Act offence and detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984

He has since been released without charge and a file on the case is to be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The firearm incident, meanwhile, occurred on Tuesday evening. Gardaí from Carrick-on-Suir and Clonmel responded to a call about shots being fired around the rail line at Sir John's, Carrick-on-Suir. Witnesses reported seeing two males on the rail line in possession of a firearm and four shots were reportedly discharged from it.

Gardaí later executed two search warrants on two local houses.

During the course of these searches, a small quantity of drugs were discovered. A male, aged in his late 20s, was arrested and detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act for questioning. He was released from custody on Wednesday pending the submission of a file to the DPP.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone with information that may assist them in their investigation into this incident to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177640 or Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station at (052) 640024.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie