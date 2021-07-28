Search our Archive

28/07/2021

Sudden death of Tipperary man causes great sadness in his community

LATE PAUL LANGTON

Sudden death of Tipperary man causes great sadness in his community

THE LATE PAUL LANGTON
The death occurred of Paul Langton, Glengoole, Thurles, (suddenly) on July 21.
Predeceased by his father Pat.
Very deeply regretted by his sons Cian, Evan and Tadgh, his heartbroken mother Mary, brothers Shane and Aidan, sister Bríd (Heffernan), brother-in-law Denis, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, his many, many friends and neighbours.
Paul was reposed at his mother Mary's residence Glengoole South on Saturday evening last. He arrived at Ss Patrick & Oliver Church, Glengoole on Sunday last for Funeral Mass followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.
May he rest in peace.

