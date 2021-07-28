Sudden death of Tipperary man causes great sadness in his community

The death occurred of Paul Langton, Glengoole, Thurles, (suddenly) on July 21.
THE LATE PAUL LANGTON
Predeceased by his father Pat.
Very deeply regretted by his sons Cian, Evan and Tadgh, his heartbroken mother Mary, brothers Shane and Aidan, sister Bríd (Heffernan), brother-in-law Denis, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, his many, many friends and neighbours.
Paul was reposed at his mother Mary's residence Glengoole South on Saturday evening last. He arrived at Ss Patrick & Oliver Church, Glengoole on Sunday last for Funeral Mass followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.
May he rest in peace.
