Tributes paid to former Tipperary county councillor on his sad passing

Warm tributes were paid to the late Martin Lonergan, who died last week, at a special Zoom meeting of Clonmel Borough District.

Mayor of Clonmel, Michael Murphy, said it was shocking news when he heard of the passing of someone who was a friend and former colleague to many. He would be a huge loss to his family, the parish of Ballybacon/Grange and his beloved village of Goatenbridge.

Cllr Murphy said he had brought real dedication to the role of Mayor in 2014-2015 and he praised his energy and commitment.

Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, Cllr Marie Murphy, said it was especially sad that Martin Lonergan had died just six months shy of his 40th birthday.

Such was his dedication to all matters in the area that he could even be called “Mr Goatenbridge”.

Cllr Pat English said he was a very professional, kind and gentle character and had achieved a lot in his short life. He had filled the role of Mayor with dedication and honour.

Cllr Richie Molloy said it was typical of Martin that even when he had lost his council seat he continued with his community activities. He praised him for keeping the office of Mayor alive at a time of so many changes in local government.

Cllr John Fitzgerald said he was a really decent and helpful man and he had taken to the role of Mayor like a duck to water.

Cllr Niall Dennehy said the many tributes paid were a testimony to the person that Martin was.

Cllr Siobhán Ambrose said he was a great representative for the area and worked very hard. He had served as secretary of the Cahir Comhairle Ceantair of Fianna Fáil and was very competent in the role.

Cllr Micheál Anglim said it was a proud day for his family and every man, woman and child in Goatenbridge when he was elected to the county council.

“He absolutely loved that place and they loved him back,” he stated.

Cllr Máirín McGrath said she had known him for most of her life, had worked with him in Deputy McGrath’s office for ten years and it was extremely hard to comprehend he was no longer with us.

Cllr Andy Moloney said he had achieved so much in his life that they could look back and reflect on all his good years.

Cllr Sean Ryan said he was extremely efficient and able.

Cllr Roger Kennedy said he was a larger than life character who was committed to the people of Goatenbridge and the district.

Cllr Michael Fitzgerald said that you were stopped in your tracks and the sparkle had gone out of life when he heard of the news of Martin’s death. He had left a lasting legacy in his community.

Cllr Michael Lowry said that his heart was in the local community. He would be a terrible loss to his mother and it was tragic to lose somebody in the prime of life.

Senator Garret Ahearn said it was such a tragedy for someone so young and so able, and who had so much to offer his community and his area.

There were so many roles that would have to be filled in Goatenbridge because he had done everything in that village and Goatenbridge was very proud of him. He had a way about him that was very likeable and he carried out his duties as mayor very well, said Senator Ahearn.

Former Mayor of Clonmel and TD Seamus Healy said he was “absolutely shocked” to hear of Martin Lonergan’s untimely passing.

He had worked with him on many an issue during his time as mayor. He was very helpful and courteous and gave his all to whatever issue he was dealing with, said Mr Healy.

Another former Clonmel Mayor, Darren Ryan, said that when he lost his seat in 2014 and Martin Lonergan was elected, Martin was the first person to approach him and say how sorry he was, even though he was basking in the glory of his own success.

“That spoke volumes for the type of person that he was,” said Mr Ryan.

Karl Cashen, Deputy Chief Executive of Tipperary County Council, said it was obvious how proud Martin had been to be elected to the county council and as Mayor of Clonmel. He was extremely respectful and courteous to his colleagues and the council staff.

District Manager Sinead Carr admitted she wasn’t too excited when Martin Lonergan, especially as a first time councillor, was elected mayor. However, not only did he do the job with aplomb but he excelled at it. He was also savvy enough to be able to take advice when it was needed.

Ms Carr hoped his family could take some solace from his legacy.