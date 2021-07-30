Search our Archive

Tipperary charities invited to participate in Movement for Good awards

€500,000 is available to help make a real difference

Above: Elaina Ryan, CEO of Children’s Books Ireland, and David Lane, managing director of Ecclesiastical Ireland, pictured with sixth class pupils Chelsea Breen and Sean Aren at St Mary’s National School, Dorset Street, Dublin. Children’s Books Ireland was one of 10 charities awarded a prize of £50,000 in Ecclesiastical’s Movement for Good Awards, and will use the funds to extend its Book of the Year Awards and the associated shadowing scheme to 60 new schools across the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. Picture: Robbie Reynolds

For the third year running, Ecclesiastical is giving away over €1million (or £1million) to charities through its Movement for Good awards.

Through the second phase of giving, 30 charities will be chosen by a panel of judges to receive €10,000 to be put towards the advancement of heritage and arts, education, rural and community, climate, human rights and equality.

Two charities will benefit from an additional €50,000 each and another will receive an additional €100,000 award.

Charities in Tipperary, across the island of Ireland and the UK are invited to submit their applications before Friday August 6. 

Applications will be assessed against four key areas: impact and effectiveness, sustainability, innovation, and care and compassion.

Designed to give eligible charities the financial assistance they need to make a real difference, the funding can be used within three years and for a blend of project and core funding costs.

For further information on the Movement for Good awards phase visit: www.ecclesiastical.ie/ movement-for-good/phase-two/

